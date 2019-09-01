Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position as Stock Declined; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by $869,550 as Stock Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 54,705 shares to 91,107 shares, valued at $27.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD).