Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Iconiq Capital Cut Its Stake by $15.89 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 9.34M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.2118 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5682. About 1.73M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 2.10 million shares. Invesco holds 754,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Energ Opportunities Cap Ltd Com stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 275,307 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Management Gp has 0.05% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Utd Automobile Association has 45,711 shares. 9.18 million are owned by State Street Corporation. 7,549 are owned by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New Jersey-based Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).