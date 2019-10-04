Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Share Value Declined; Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $5.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 935,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $2.518. About 103,750 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 39,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 901,198 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.86M, down from 941,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 9,723 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44M for 2.42 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 14.98M shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 241 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 82,228 shares. United Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 12,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp reported 4.59 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shah Cap Mgmt stated it has 434,533 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oxbow Ltd Company stated it has 15,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 224,892 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 150,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,862 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 101,481 shares. 526,500 are owned by Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 467,185 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $37.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Shares for $35,700 were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R. 15,000 shares were bought by Craine Patrick K., worth $36,300 on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.11 million for 25.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,350 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,068 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 64,399 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,727 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 76,002 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Toth Financial Advisory reported 553 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.01% or 221 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,399 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 6.96M shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).