Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $1.25 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $2.97 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.99% or $0.3538 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5738. About 2.77M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 864,991 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveiled the plan last week; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 20/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United suspends new bookings for pets in cargo after loading 3 dogs onto wrong flights; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 24/05/2018 – United Continental Board Selects Its First Female Chair

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,200 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP has 31.77% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 11.63M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cooperman Leon G has 5.66% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Adage Cap Prns Ltd Company owns 285,409 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0% or 4,721 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.52% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 769,288 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.75% or 466,907 shares. U S Glob Incorporated invested 3.96% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Karp Capital invested 0.23% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 18,989 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.45% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.92 million for 6.36 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $31.86 million for 4.47 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% negative EPS growth.