Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $3.02 Million; Stock Price Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Lowes (LOW) as Market Value Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 3.22M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 1.57M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 3,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc invested in 11,032 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 6.81M shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 576,706 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has 91,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 1.30 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.02% or 902,120 shares. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% or 131,759 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt owns 125,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.24 million are owned by Wexford L P. Daiwa reported 0% stake. Brinker reported 41,591 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 105,778 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.