Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Noble Energy (NBL) Stake by $6.77 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Selz Capital Trimmed by $6.84 Million Its Position

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 2.60M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 2.14 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

