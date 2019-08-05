Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stake By $425,000; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) SI Decreased By 1.85%

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 25,000 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 995,958 shares with $17.24 million value, up from 970,958 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $196.00M valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 9,962 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 910,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 43,263 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 17,645 shares. 155 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Vanguard holds 0% or 616,901 shares. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,775 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 72,957 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 25,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer accumulated 0% or 7,959 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 26,774 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 29,200 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc invested in 81,514 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0% or 70,261 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $419,989 activity. $15,946 worth of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was bought by Edenbrook Capital – LLC on Wednesday, March 20.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $106.57 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.