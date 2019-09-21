Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Seabridge Gold Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 73.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was more bullish than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.