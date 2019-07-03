Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

We are contrasting Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 88 16.69 N/A 1.50 56.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Royal Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Royal Gold Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Royal Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Royal Gold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100 consensus target price and a -4.39% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Royal Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Royal Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 3.37% -11.77% 3.37% 36.94% -3.44% 15.26% Royal Gold Inc. 2.43% -9% -2.92% 14.59% -5.14% -1.41%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd had bullish trend while Royal Gold Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.