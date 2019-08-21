Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Since Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 15 2.39 N/A 0.32 53.65

Table 1 demonstrates Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AngloGold Ashanti Limited has an average target price of $21, with potential downside of -3.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares and 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders are 20.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.