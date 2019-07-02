Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Reaches $10.52 After 4.00% Up Move; Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.09 Million Its Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stake

The stock of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 637,818 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has declined 3.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 17/04/2018 – Osisko Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 40.8 g/t Au Over 4.1 Metres at Windfall; 03/05/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 08/03/2018 VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 03/05/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD – ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED CANADIAN DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q EPS C$0.01; 26/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 115 g/t Au Over 8.4 Metres at Lynx; 01/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 5.47% Zinc+Lead Over 10.3 Metres at Pine Point; 15/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 4.76 % Zinc+Lead Over 9.20 Metres at Pine Point; 17/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 68.5 g/t Au Over 2.9 Metres at LynxThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.65B company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $10.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OR worth $66.16 million more.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) stake by 161.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 71,900 shares as Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s stock declined 2.29%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 116,556 shares with $3.42M value, up from 44,656 last quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors now has $3.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 876,068 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 75,800 shares to 77,622 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 16,235 shares and now owns 198,902 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp has 222,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa owns 0.09% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 383,959 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Utah Retirement Systems has 32,820 shares. Cohen & Steers has 9.85M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 25,061 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Lc. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 23,975 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). California Employees Retirement Systems has 218,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.08% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amp Cap Limited holds 54,982 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ls Investment Lc holds 6,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

Analysts await Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. OR’s profit will be $3.14M for 131.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.