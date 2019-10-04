Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Contrasting side by side

Both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 12 0.00 123.86M -0.27 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 20.15M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and U.S. Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and U.S. Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 1,047,884,940.78% 0% 0% U.S. Gold Corp. 2,032,479,322.17% -91.3% -88.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and U.S. Gold Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s upside potential is 68.24% at a $16 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.36% and 1.3% respectively. 20.91% are Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.