Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Comparing side by side

Both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 38 9.84 N/A 1.58 26.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 70.36% and 64.83% respectively. Insiders held 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has 10.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.