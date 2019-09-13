Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 70.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 20.91% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 1.67 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 118.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has weaker performance than Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s competitors.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s competitors beat Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd on 4 of the 4 factors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.