Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 20.91% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 3.37% -11.77% 3.37% 36.94% -3.44% 15.26% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.