Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Moog (MOG.A) Holding By $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. OR’s profit would be $5.83 million giving it 60.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 694,441 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has risen 24.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 29/03/2018 – OSISKO METALS INC – SIGNED AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH OSISKO MINING INC TO EARN A 50% INTEREST IN URBAN-BARRY BASE METALS PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – OSISKO TO PAY C$98M FOR 5% NSR ROYALTY; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Q; 08/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 8.45 % Zinc+Lead Over 8.25 Metres at Pine Point; 03/05/2018 – Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q EPS C$0.01; 03/05/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $125.6 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 40.8 g/t Au Over 4.1 Metres at Windfall; 17/04/2018 – Osisko Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 14/05/2018 – Osisko Releases its First Mineral Resource Estimate for Windfall Gold Deposit

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 47.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 14,021 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 43,522 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 29,501 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 51,577 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

