Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Moog (MOG.A) Holding By $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $0.03 EPS. OR's profit would be $5.83 million giving it 60.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 694,441 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has risen 24.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.21% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 47.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 14,021 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)'s stock 0.00%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 43,522 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 29,501 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 51,577 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of Québec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Éléonore mine situated in the James Bay area in Québec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in Québec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 1,664 shares to 70,272 valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 6,101 shares and now owns 118,042 shares. Perspecta Inc was reduced too.

