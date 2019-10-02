Osi Systems (OSIS) Stock Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $794,080; Harvey Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 7,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 8,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 15,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 13,356 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 11,897 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $15.49M for 29.04 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 38,182 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $24.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (R (NYSE:DRH) by 53,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.