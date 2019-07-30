Osi Systems (OSIS) Share Price Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Holding by $9.15 Million; As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 105,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, down from 453,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 86,382 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 15.08M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sg Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 46,007 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 16,867 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 155,522 shares. Bessemer Group owns 5,300 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 321,268 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 7,000 shares. Us National Bank De reported 284 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 6,148 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Massachusetts Services Com Ma reported 129,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,926 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 17,906 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 42,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.07 million activity. 27,908 shares were sold by MEHRA AJAY, worth $2.42M. $865,320 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was sold by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, February 11. Ballhaus William Francis JR had sold 675 shares worth $60,170.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.02 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $19.01M for 26.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 44,581 shares to 163,224 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.06 million for 53.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

