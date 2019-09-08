Osi Systems (OSIS) Holding Held by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Huntington National Bank Trimmed Its Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 44,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 534,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.60 million, down from 579,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 100.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 4,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 9,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 4,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.06. About 142,012 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset stated it has 60,580 shares or 7.64% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Inv Mngmt invested in 0.88% or 11,015 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,406 shares. Moreover, Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 4.24% or 239,752 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust has 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana And Invest Co owns 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,086 shares. Mu Invests Limited holds 4.14% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Financial Corporation reported 3.39% stake. Lourd Cap Limited Liability invested in 28,566 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg stated it has 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability reported 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.32% or 76,854 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,933 shares to 131,391 shares, valued at $37.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,349 shares to 31,545 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 98,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,555 shares, and cut its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 2.82M shares. 21,034 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,312 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 13,856 shares stake. Westwood Holding Gp has 0.32% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 348,063 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Citigroup holds 0% or 11,066 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,325 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 7,920 shares or 0% of the stock.