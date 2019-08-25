Osi Systems (OSIS) Holder Primecap Management Company Lowered Stake; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Farmers National Banc (FMNB) by $413,504

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 258,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 427,994 shares traded or 128.27% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 31,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 61,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 37,294 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Since March 1, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,510 activity. Sabat Joseph W bought $1,002 worth of stock. $3,746 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares were bought by Muransky Edward. Helmick Kevin J bought $502 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Monday, July 1. Wallace Amber B bought $206 worth of stock. $4,167 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Moore Terry A on Wednesday, May 1. $1,001 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares were bought by Strollo Gregg.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

