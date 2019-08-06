Osi Systems (OSIS) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $1.47 Million as Market Value Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Maintains Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 321,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14 million, up from 304,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 72,299 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 568,480 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.29 million, up from 566,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.52. About 288,088 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,442 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Llc has invested 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hendley Comm has 0.83% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 9,688 shares. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 775 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 973 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Management reported 91,423 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 4,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 280,044 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bankshares Of America De reported 2.03M shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 15,701 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $382.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 701,264 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares to 134,350 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP).

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OSI Systems Awarded $4 Million Contract to Provide Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection Systems – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Beyond Earnings Growth: Bet on Beat With These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About OSI Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OSI Systems (OSIS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.