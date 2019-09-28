OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

We are comparing OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. 105 1.27 16.87M 2.08 54.12 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 35 0.71 7.39M 1.73 22.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OSI Systems Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. OSI Systems Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OSI Systems Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 16,069,727.57% 10.7% 4.1% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 21,042,141.23% 16% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that OSI Systems Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OSI Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OSI Systems Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OSI Systems Inc.’s average target price is $119, while its potential upside is 14.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OSI Systems Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.3% and 56.1% respectively. OSI Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.8%. Comparatively, 13.4% are Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Allied Motion Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.