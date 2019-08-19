OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Both OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. 99 1.62 N/A 2.08 54.12 A. O. Smith Corporation 49 2.47 N/A 2.54 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation. A. O. Smith Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OSI Systems Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that OSI Systems Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. A. O. Smith Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OSI Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, A. O. Smith Corporation’s consensus target price is $61, while its potential upside is 31.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of OSI Systems Inc. shares and 97.6% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares. 6.8% are OSI Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc. has stronger performance than A. O. Smith Corporation

Summary

A. O. Smith Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.