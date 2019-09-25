OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) EPS Estimated At $0.85; Colfax Has 1.34 Sentiment

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.94% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $15.48M giving it 30.97 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -26.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 145,470 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

Colfax Corp (CFX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 103 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 77 reduced and sold holdings in Colfax Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 110.61 million shares, up from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Colfax Corp in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 52 Increased: 72 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold OSI Systems, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 223,111 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Amer Intll Gru owns 12,505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Tru Com Of Vermont has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 183 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 6,300 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.84 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 927 shares in its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.37% or 13,399 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 27,116 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,481 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company reported 52,734 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 30.43 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.31M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.97 million shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 5.13% invested in the company for 887,503 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 4.74% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.