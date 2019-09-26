OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) EPS Estimated At $0.85; Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.94% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $15.48M giving it 31.11 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -26.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 122,268 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania

Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 29 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 25 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 19.34 million shares, up from 19.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust for 3.84 million shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 933,653 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 69,901 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 947,045 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $690.98 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 202,206 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold OSI Systems, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 30.57 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.