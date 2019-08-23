OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OSI Systems Inc. has 99.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand OSI Systems Inc. has 6.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have OSI Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 4.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares OSI Systems Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. N/A 99 54.12 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

OSI Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio OSI Systems Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for OSI Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.71 2.93

The potential upside of the rivals is 68.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OSI Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc. has stronger performance than OSI Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OSI Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s rivals have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. OSI Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that OSI Systems Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s rivals are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

OSI Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OSI Systems Inc.’s competitors beat OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.