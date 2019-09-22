OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Comparing side by side

Both OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems Inc. 102 1.63 N/A 2.08 54.12 A. O. Smith Corporation 48 2.53 N/A 2.54 17.90

Table 1 highlights OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. A. O. Smith Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. OSI Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than A. O. Smith Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OSI Systems Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, A. O. Smith Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. A. O. Smith Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OSI Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.60% and an $119 average price target. On the other hand, A. O. Smith Corporation’s potential upside is 30.58% and its average price target is $62. The information presented earlier suggests that A. O. Smith Corporation looks more robust than OSI Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OSI Systems Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.3% and 97.6%. About 6.8% of OSI Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44%

For the past year OSI Systems Inc. was more bullish than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Summary

A. O. Smith Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.