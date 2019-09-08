Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Shares Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Safety Ins Group Com (SAFT) Shares Rose, Bessemer Group Has Raised Stake by $791,700

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc Com (SAFT) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 24,484 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 472,804 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arbella begins offering an unusual type of insurance â€” cyberbullying – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 2,327 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prospector Prns Ltd Company reported 34,050 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 837 shares. 22,403 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Cornerstone Advisors reported 70 shares stake. Chicago Equity owns 12,760 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv reported 169,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.12% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 43,783 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 72,010 shares to 79,436 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 148,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,715 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oshkosh: All We Need Is A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 47,561 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,761 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.33% or 1.66M shares. Highland Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.38% or 65,875 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Zacks Invest owns 13,281 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 661,383 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 318,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 50,298 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% or 68,300 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 13,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock.