Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed Its Stake by $413,008; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 4,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 54,817 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 59,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 341,649 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 900,151 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 66,741 shares to 146,706 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 48,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.94 million for 9.97 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Raymond James Advsrs reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Massachusetts-based De Burlo Gru has invested 1.42% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,648 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 54,817 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc invested in 5,845 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 319,698 shares. 103 are owned by Farmers Retail Bank. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 49,258 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 213,340 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 705,362 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 369,370 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Chicago Equity Limited Company holds 37,535 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

