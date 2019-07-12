Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Holder Osmium Partners Has Boosted Holding

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 51,968 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 386,231 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $170.21M for 8.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,826 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Toth Advisory Corporation has 92 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Ameriprise Inc holds 943,401 shares. 24,303 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 194,360 shares. 175,198 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Sei Invests Com has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Farmers State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 103 shares. 1.66 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bluestein R H And Company, Michigan-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Jones Wilson R. $373,300 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Cortina Ignacio A. 29,200 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13.

