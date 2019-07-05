Oshkosh (OSK) Stake Has Increased by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp; Letko Brosseau & Associates Increased At&T (T) Holding by $3.52 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 113,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.61 million, up from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 345,918 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. Another trade for 29,200 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13. Jones Wilson R sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Tuesday, February 12. 5,000 Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares with value of $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh Has 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oshkosh Climbed 27.1% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OSK vs. WBC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Convergence Investment Prns Lc has 0.36% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 21,895 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 21,399 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 415,006 are held by Davis R M. Moreover, Amarillo Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mairs accumulated 184,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Opus Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 8,283 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.1% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 79,701 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 12,340 shares stake. Alps Advisors stated it has 5,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorporation invested in 0% or 96 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 29,931 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 650 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 671,519 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,646 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,900 shares to 155,900 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,525 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 100,557 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 394,859 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 1.69 million shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 229,031 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.94% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 520,715 shares. Charter Tru owns 126,320 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,190 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 799,299 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company owns 37,023 shares. Excalibur Management Corp accumulated 197,757 shares. 10 reported 32,601 shares. Woodstock invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intrust Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers reported 163,509 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 471,013 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.