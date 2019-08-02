Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Rose While Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Suntrust Banks Has Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position as Shares Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69M, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 294,977 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 60,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $363.45. About 321,223 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,515 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 509 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 127,898 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 269,785 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.04% or 2,918 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 32 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 100,912 shares. Dupont invested in 67,368 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications has 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Asset Management One Co Limited invested in 0.02% or 57,472 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 12,340 shares. 13,112 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 25,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc, Florida-based fund reported 24,611 shares.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Experts: Investors’ Choice on US Defense Stocks – Investing News Network” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.25 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 25,484 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Schulhoff And Communication owns 14,377 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank Tru has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 430,941 shares. Winfield Assoc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.04% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 4,325 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Tru has 0.44% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,934 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com invested in 777,338 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 951 shares. First Western Cap Management Co reported 1,003 shares stake. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 45.02M are owned by State Street.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.15M shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $620.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).