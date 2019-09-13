Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Lifted Position by $438,655 as Shares Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Incline Global Management Decreased Its Holding by $26.86 Million

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 441,399 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,642 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 20,341 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability invested 0.3% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 35,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 14,607 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru invested in 31 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0% or 92 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has 186,940 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 57,624 shares. Zacks accumulated 14,145 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 75,601 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 4,650 shares.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oshkosh Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OSK) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 362,658 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 41,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington holds 85,863 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C reported 634,269 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 705,710 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 12,191 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.5% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Puzo Michael J has 2,100 shares. Nomura owns 74,709 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 405 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.04% or 57,991 shares in its portfolio. Churchill holds 0.28% or 86,328 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 56,611 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.19% or 11,807 shares.