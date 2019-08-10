Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Cut Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined While Robecosam Ag Lowered Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 16,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 56,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 86,695 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 90,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 475,490 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge(Sedg) by 21,811 shares to 902,759 shares, valued at $34.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. 16,000 shares were sold by Jones Wilson R, worth $1.26 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $393,521 was made by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.18% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust invested in 0.21% or 18,128 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 350 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 195,908 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs L P, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,194 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.33% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 13,019 shares. Fund Management Sa owns 0.04% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 68,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,316 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com owns 67,620 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 100 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 72,448 shares to 270,200 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 453,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).