Oshkosh (OSK) Reaches $83.83 After 6.00% Down Move; Katy Industries (KT) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 72 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 61 cut down and sold stakes in Katy Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 140.85 million shares, up from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Katy Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 525,559 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $5.86 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $78.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OSK worth $351.66M less.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 438,280 shares traded. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 9.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 19.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.25 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 6.67 million shares or 14.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 12.34% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Sensato Investors Llc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Evercore downgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.50 million for 8.70 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

