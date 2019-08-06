Oshkosh (OSK) Investors: Citigroup Keeps Buy Rating, Sees $88.0000/Share; KARDEX AG ZUERICH ORDINARY SHARES (KRDXF) Shorts Lowered By 92.86%

Citigroup have a $88.0000 TP on the stock. The TP means a potential upside of 17.32% from Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock close price. This rating was released in an analyst note on 6 August.

Among 4 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is 12.98% above currents $75.01 stock price. Oshkosh had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. The company??s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp owns 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Financial Bank has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 103 shares. Skylands Limited Co owns 280,150 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 2,085 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 18,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 47,561 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv, a New York-based fund reported 12,391 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 21,399 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta invested 0.06% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,249 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Whittier Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 75,423 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 21,895 shares. Fil reported 137,518 shares stake.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 782,204 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’