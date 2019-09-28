Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Zpr Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $438,655; Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Holding in Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) as Stock Price Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 290,545 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 562,040 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Akebia Poised To Become ‘Renal Powerhouse’ With Keryx Merger, Raymond James Says – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Akebia Therapeutics Is A Worthwhile Contrarian Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 23,000 shares to 883,464 shares, valued at $61.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 84,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Artal Group Sa holds 0.08% or 425,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 10,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,856 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co invested in 199,516 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 161,199 shares. Dafna Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 830,538 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 102,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.62 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 39,048 shares. Northern Corporation has 1.15 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oshkosh Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OSK) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,470 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1,511 are held by Huntington Bank & Trust. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.64% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 175,029 shares. Principal Group invested in 331,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 9,805 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 8,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp reported 1.03% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc reported 25,289 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 269,664 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Tributary Capital Management stated it has 13,425 shares.