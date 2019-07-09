Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.87 Million; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Cut Fiserv (FISV) Position by $3.32 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 51,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,930 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46 million, down from 390,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 261,808 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 37,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68 million, down from 645,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.63M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares to 45,174 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Co invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 2,510 were reported by Coastline Tru. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.10 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ftb Advsr reported 90,157 shares. 608,092 are owned by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 19,508 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 594,930 shares. Raymond James Na reported 5,145 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust owns 1,542 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,428 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,477 shares. Dana Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,974 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 41,250 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 42,587 shares to 136,552 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 150,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 113,957 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 49,050 shares. First Savings Bank accumulated 18,128 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 2,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 269,785 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 16,548 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 905,819 shares. Principal holds 318,307 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Nordea Mngmt has 65,695 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 5.72M shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 13,281 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $393,521 was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Another trade for 29,200 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by Sagehorn David M.. Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.