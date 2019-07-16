Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Skylands Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $757,500 as Market Valuation Declined; Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,150 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05M, down from 290,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 238,979 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. The insider Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300. 5,000 shares were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R., worth $393,521. Sagehorn David M. also sold $2.31M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Wednesday, February 13.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,950 shares to 528,050 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.50 million for 8.88 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,274 shares to 62,035 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.