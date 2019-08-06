Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Element Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million; Apis Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Vicor (VICR) as Market Valuation Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 100,793 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 15,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 17,113 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 368,901 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 468,825 shares to 568,556 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 60,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. Sagehorn David M. had sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31M on Wednesday, February 13. $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Jones Wilson R.

