Oshkosh (OSK) Analysts See $2.41 EPS; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report $2.41 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 9.55% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. OSK’s profit would be $168.49 million giving it 8.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.82 EPS previously, Oshkosh Corporation’s analysts see 32.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 850,097 shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $17.0000 15.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 31. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 10.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $743,400 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. $373,300 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1. 29,200 shares were sold by Sagehorn David M., worth $2.31M. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Jones Wilson R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Lc invested 2.91% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Com reported 21,895 shares. 194,360 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Management Lp. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 5,516 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 159,394 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 37,249 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com has 143,591 shares. American Intll Gp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 9,951 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 13,019 are held by Paloma Partners Management. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,831 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

The stock increased 9.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 5.03M shares traded or 219.20% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $788.18 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 3,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 20,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 897,343 are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. International Investors reported 119,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pnc Finance Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 68,897 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 145,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Exane Derivatives holds 2,100 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 54,700 shares. Kbc Nv reported 13,291 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 255,289 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 6,195 shares.