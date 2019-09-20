Oshkosh Com (OSK) Position Held by Montag A & Associates Inc; Farallon Capital Management Position In Anthem (ANTM) Was Has Lifted

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.32 million, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252. About 1.09 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 4,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 16,313 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 268,005 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

