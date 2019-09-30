Oshkosh Co (OSK) Holding Maintained by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh; Clough Capital Partners LP Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Decreased by $8.06 Million as Stock Rose

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 306,268 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 69.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 191,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 84,670 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 276,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.85 million shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting Boston Scientific On Our Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study with the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Conditions on Boston Scientific Corp.’s (BSX) Acquisition of BTG plc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.57M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 993,900 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 267 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 110.63M shares. Envestnet Asset reported 391,763 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). D E Shaw reported 422,523 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.21% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Blue Fincl Cap Inc reported 6,784 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.12% stake. 147,915 are owned by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Timber Creek Limited Co reported 100 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 7,398 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 26.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 51,120 shares to 63,973 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 43,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,760 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank reported 14,982 shares stake. Whittier Communications Of Nevada reported 1,904 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 650 shares. Lodge Hill Limited Liability Co reported 2.74% stake. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.54% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 52,640 shares. Sit Assoc reported 18,325 shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 380 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 123,343 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 83,353 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 29,702 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 29,854 shares.