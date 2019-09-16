Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut as Market Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 60,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82M, up from 55,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,426 shares. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.52M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 8,052 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 14,665 shares. 1,116 were reported by Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 32,124 shares. Carderock Mgmt reported 2.04% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 958,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.51% or 516,343 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Llc stated it has 8,771 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Palestra Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 501,360 shares or 4.29% of their US portfolio.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10,926 shares to 2,446 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,084 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTN, QCOM, V – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Buys Remaining Interest in RF360 Holdings – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Buzzing on Trade Tailwinds, C-Suite News – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.