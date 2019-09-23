Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Lowered By $3.14 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) SI Increased By 15.43%

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 116,404 shares with $8.86M value, down from 157,666 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had an increase of 15.43% in short interest. RLGT’s SI was 1.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.43% from 1.63M shares previously. With 414,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s short sellers to cover RLGT’s short positions. The SI to Radiant Logistics Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 97,143 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 02/05/2018 – pH Sensors Market Future Demand, Business Prospects, Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE REVISES NON-BINDING OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – Fiber Cement Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Infrastructure Projects Worldwide: Radiant Insights, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Interactive Kiosk Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains in Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sodium Sulfate Market to Register Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demands: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/04/2018 – EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with a Top Canadian Cannabis Producer, Granting an Exclusive Option to use Radiant Energy Vacuum Technology in a European Country; 22/03/2018 – Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant; 20/03/2018 – Hair Color Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Products Among Population: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,100 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 158,043 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 3,073 shares. Tiedemann accumulated 3,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.15 million shares. 286,729 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.26% or 290,719 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 8,184 shares. Country Club Na owns 3,686 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 23,787 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 354,430 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.17% above currents $77.79 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Radiant Logistics, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 10.27% more from 23.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen Co Limited Com reported 223,830 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Mackenzie reported 23,310 shares. State Street Corporation holds 645,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,041 shares. California-based Menta Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 70,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Citigroup holds 21,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Management holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 255,229 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Hillsdale Investment Management owns 470,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 85,628 shares.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $253.62 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

More recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radiant Logistics to Present at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on March 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.