Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $3.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Moodys (MCO) as Shares Rose

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 22,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Disclosures On Significant Shareholders And Certain Associated Relationships; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says stabilizes outlook on global auto manufacturing sector as economic recovery fuels demand; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Gmf Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank-1978 Res. 2018 Ser. B Bonds; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Charleston Csd, Sc’s $151m Go Bans, Ser. 2018 A&B; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENN ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING CORP.’S B1 CFR; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Hanford Joint Union Hsd (CA) Election Of 2016 Go Bonds, Series A; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Initial Aaa To Old Westbury, Ny’s Golt Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Changes Czech Republic’s Outlook To Positive From Stable, Affirms A1 Ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 1,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 411,267 are owned by Eagle Asset. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 216,961 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Huntington Bancshares reported 7,502 shares. Ameriprise reported 193,385 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,288 shares. Citigroup reported 576,444 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 94,929 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,100 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,301 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 199 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,314 shares to 114,551 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,134 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.