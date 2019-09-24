Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $3.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mengis Capital Management Trimmed Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $3.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Mngmt invested 1.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.22% or 379,143 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.05% or 25,000 shares. Frontier Invest Company has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 104,790 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 6,690 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edgar Lomax Co Va has 0.85% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 163,835 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 16.99M shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 946 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.29% or 853,182 shares. Legacy Ptnrs has invested 1.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 10,435 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 16,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.