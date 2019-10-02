Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $3.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased Its Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,939 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 17,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.78 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 3.51 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca reported 31,700 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dodge Cox invested in 4,500 shares. Moreover, Trustmark State Bank Department has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,702 shares. Haverford Tru holds 15,978 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 460,192 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Llc holds 1,818 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Ltd invested in 2.27% or 46,250 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,776 shares. Farmers Communications holds 0.09% or 4,250 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 302,376 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 39,864 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 33.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 10,500 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi stated it has 1,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 282,453 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 100,442 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 30,532 shares. Howe Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 19,409 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 0.16% or 2,997 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields holds 3,018 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 22,605 are owned by Orleans La. 50,000 were reported by Andra Ap. River Road Asset Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 323,461 shares. Agf reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 79,516 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 992,431 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 4,910 shares to 75,144 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 23,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

