Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Price Declined; Two Sigma Securities Boosted Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (Call) (LULU) by $3.91 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $203.83. About 1.12M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (LULU) by 193.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 32,900 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $192.53. About 1.24M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,861 shares to 89,463 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,477 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

