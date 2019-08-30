Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $341,900 as Valuation Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Lowered Position in Msci (MSCI) by $29.80 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $234.74. About 101,213 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 13,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 100,978 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 87,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 1.68M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 40,750 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,987 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nomura defends MGM Resorts ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Stock Soared 21% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MGM Springfield reports one of its lowest months for revenue – Boston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). United Automobile Association owns 0.18% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.72M shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited invested in 0% or 200 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 431,573 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd holds 11,353 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 0.03% stake. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Starboard Value LP reported 1.81% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dupont Management owns 16,716 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 0.9% or 47,375 shares. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Boyar Asset Mgmt has 0.56% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). New York-based Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.